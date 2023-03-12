Bulgarian member of the European Parliament Andrey Kovatchev issued a correction to Republika, over his claims that Bulgaria saved the Jews during World War Two. In the correction, Kovatchev’s office points out that he “expressed deep sorrow about what happened with those deported from the then German occupied Macedonia and White Sea Thrace, who tragically ended their lives in the Nazi concentration camps”.

The correction follows a lengthy email exchange between Kovatchev and Republika, carried out in Bulgarian, Macedonian and English. Kovatchev seeks an interview with Republika, after a number of rude remarks about the language it is published in. Republika believes that due to his comments, he has no credit to ask for such a thing.