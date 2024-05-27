The Minister of Health, Ilir Demiri, informed that so far no one has resigned for the collapse that occurred in the health system following the problem with the compressor stations, due to which the surgical rooms of the “Mother Teresa” Clinical Center in Skopje have not been working for more than a week.

In response to journalist questions after today’s press conference, Demiri stated that the compressor stations are owned by the Service for General and Common Affairs of the Government and that the Clinic is not responsible for them.