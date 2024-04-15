These are elections in which the people should take back the state that has been hijacked by a few of the DUI and a few of their scumbags from the ranks of the SDS. This is a choice between a proud and dignified Macedonia with a decent life and the second option offered by others, which is robbed and humiliated Macedonia as well. We don’t have the possibility of a second chance and if these continue as they have until now, the state will have less and less of them, said the president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, at today’s rally in Krivogastani.

Mickoski pointed out that even the membership of the SDS is disappointed with their leadership and refuses to be a slanderer of DUI and demands changes in the state.Mickoski emphasized that crime has no ethnic dimension, and these people robbed Macedonia for more than 20 years, and after May 8 it will not be “as before”, but there will be responsibility.Speaking about Pendarovski, Mickoski indicated that there is no report on what was done, but we have heard from him several things by which he will be recognized and that one thing is that he does not want to see the eyes of all those who will not vote for him, and then he throws insults.