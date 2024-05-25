China’s support for Moscow is a crucial factor in the Russia’s war against Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

“China says it wants to maintain good relations with the West. At the same time, however, Beijing is fuelling the war in Europe. You can’t have it both ways,” he said.

There has been a significant increase in sales of machine parts, microelectronics and other technologies that Moscow is using to produce missiles, tanks and aircraft for use against Ukraine, according to NATO chief.

There are no records of China supplying arms or ammunition to Russia. However, other exports from China to Russia, including so-called “dual-use” goods that can be used for both civilian and military purposes, have increased significantly since the war began.

Commenting on the situation on the ground in Ukraine, Stoltenberg told the newspaper: “Ukraine has suffered setbacks in the theatre of war due to a lack of ammunition and weapons. But it is not yet too late for Ukraine to win.”

NATO countries need to provide Kyiv with more weapons and munitions, including air defence systems and long-range weapons, Stoltenberg said.