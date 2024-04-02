Amidst escalating tensions and concerns over potential conflicts in the Indo-Pacific region, both the United States and China are making efforts to mitigate their mutual disputes while the specter of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan looms large. Meanwhile, North Korea’s aggression towards the United States and its ally, South Korea, has intensified.

Washington is actively forging alliances in the region and strengthening its military presence with the aim of dissuading Beijing from any potential invasion of Taiwan, speculated to occur by 2027, a deadline set by Chinese leader Xi Jinping for readiness.

Recent strategic maneuvers include agreements with the Philippines to establish four new bases on the island, as well as enhanced defense cooperation with Vietnam. Additionally, growing ties with Palau, Malaysia, and Singapore underscore the US commitment to regional security.

In 2021, the US, along with Australia and the United Kingdom, formed the Indo-Pacific pact known as “AUKUS,” focusing on delivering nuclear-powered submarines to Canberra and advancing joint weapons development.

Crucially, Japan has emerged as a pivotal ally for the US in countering the threats posed by China and North Korea. Departing from its post-World War II pacifist defense stance, Japan is poised to double its defense budget by 2027, potentially ranking third globally in military expenditure.

Tokyo’s policy shift includes amendments allowing the export of lethal weapons and a strategy to develop a “counter-strike” capability, signifying a significant departure from its historical defensive posture.

According to experts, Japan’s support for Beijing is dwindling, particularly among a younger generation less connected to Japan’s imperial past and more attuned to the changing geopolitical landscape. Consequently, Japan is increasingly viewed as an integral partner in aligning with US strategic objectives in the Indo-Pacific.

While some analysts argue that Japan merely echoes US policies, others perceive Japan as an intellectual leader shaping the Indo-Pacific concept. The evolving dynamics underscore Japan’s evolving role and its deepening engagement in regional security affairs.