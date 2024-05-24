Orban Viktor – on 9th June Let’s stand together on the party of peace World 24.05.2024 / 12:33 Orban Viktor wrote on his facebook Europe is balancing on the border of war and peace , so the European elections on the 9th of June will be a final.Let’s stand together on the party of peace Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles No Related Posts World News Seriously injured people who were on the Singapore Airlines flight Kremlin says Zelenskiy seeks more Western help because his army is in trouble Iran has begun investigating the helicopter crash Zverev Clinches Rome Title as Ideal Preparation for French Open Iran media declares president raisi dead no official confirmation Search continues for helicopter carrying Iranian President Raisi and Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian Story: Thirteen foreign ministers urge Israel to stop its aggression in Rafah Michael Cohen pressed on past lies during cross-examination at Trump’s hush money trial .
