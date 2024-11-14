Incoming US President Donald Trump outlined the contours of his new administration.

Over the past several days, Trump made the most important announcements. Billionaires Elon Musk and businessman Vivek Ravaswamy will jointly lead a new department called DOGE, whose task will be to cut wasteful Government spending.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio will be nominated as the next Secretary of State. Another Floridian, congressman Matt Gaetz, is Trump’s pick for the next Attorney General. The fierce loyalist is seen as solution to the deluge of criminal charges that Trump faced from special prosecutors in his first term, and especially under President Biden.

John Ratcliff is proposed as CIA director, after serving Trump as Director of National Intelligence in his first term. He will be joined by popular former Hawaii congresswoman and veteran Tulsi Gabard as the next Director of National Intelligence. The anti-war former Democrat switched political sides and helped Trump assure women voters and the critics of the militarist foreign policy of his predecessor.

Another former Democrat, Robert Kennedy Junior, is expected to be handed the healthcare department. And Fox News host and veteran Pete Hegseth is nominated for the defense department.