Barcelona secured a spot in the Champions League quarter-finals with a 3-1 victory over Napoli, propelled by goals from Fermín López and João Cancelo. Meanwhile, Arsenal advanced past Porto in a tense match, relying on penalties and goalkeeper David Raya’s heroics.

Barcelona, led by Raphinha’s creativity, swiftly took control, with López and Cancelo finding the net early on. Despite Napoli’s response with Amir Rrahmani’s goal, Barcelona sealed the win with Robert Lewandowski’s late strike.

Arsenal, trailing after the first leg, leveled the tie through Leandro Trossard before prevailing in a penalty shootout. Raya’s saves proved crucial as Arsenal celebrated their quarter-final berth.

Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain have already advanced, with Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund aiming to overturn deficits in their second-leg matches. The quarter-final draw awaits on Friday.