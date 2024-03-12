World number one Novak Djokovic suffered a surprising defeat at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, losing to lucky loser Luca Nardi. Nardi, ranked 123rd in the world, secured a last-16 spot with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 victory over Djokovic, marking the lowest-ranked player to beat Djokovic at ATP Masters 1000 or Grand Slam level. Reflecting on his unexpected win, Nardi expressed astonishment at defeating the tennis legend, calling it “crazy” and a “miracle.”

Meanwhile, American Tommy Paul advanced to the last 16 with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Ugo Humbert, while other players like Holger Rune, Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz, and Grigor Dimitrov also progressed smoothly in straight sets. However, British number one Cameron Norrie suffered a heartbreaking defeat to French veteran Gael Monfils, surrendering a lead to ultimately lose in three sets. Monfils mounted a remarkable comeback, showcasing his resilience and experience on the court.