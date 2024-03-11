In the crucial Premier League clash between Manchester City and Liverpool, which ended 1-1, Pep Guardiola likened the intense moments to a “tsunami.” John Stones initially gave City the lead, but a penalty from Alexis Mac Allister brought Liverpool back into the game. Guardiola acknowledged the challenging atmosphere at Anfield but was relieved with the draw, leaving the title race tight, with Arsenal leading on goal difference and both Liverpool and City closely trailing. Despite hitting the goal frame twice in the second half, City’s manager emphasized the importance of being in contention with 10 games remaining. Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp believed they should have had another penalty but downplayed the incident, expressing satisfaction with his team’s performance despite their injury challenges. Klopp praised the exceptional football played against City, emphasizing their resilience in the face of adversity.