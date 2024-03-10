Harry Kane showcased his prowess with a remarkable performance, scoring a quadruple in Bayern Munich’s dominating 8-1 victory over Mainz. In a well-rounded display, Kane’s first-half double was complemented by goals from Leon Goretzka, Thomas Müller, Jamal Musiala, and Serge Gnabry. Kane, eyeing Robert Lewandowski’s league record, secured his 30th goal in his debut Bundesliga season. Goretzka added the eighth goal in stoppage time. Kane expressed hope that this game would set the tone for the remainder of the season, emphasizing the need to maintain such performances. Bayer Leverkusen’s lead was trimmed to seven points as they face Wolfsburg, while Borussia Dortmund secured a 2-1 win against Werder Bremen with goals from Donyell Malen and Jadon Sancho. Dortmund maintained their fourth Champions League spot, holding a one-point lead over fifth-placed RB Leipzig. In a wild Rhine derby, Cologne drew 3-3 with Borussia Mönchengladbach, maintaining their position in the relegation play-off spot. Augsburg climbed to eighth place after defeating Heidenheim 1-0. Bayern Munich, seeking their 12th consecutive Bundesliga title, showed confidence following coach Thomas Tuchel’s departure announcement, securing back-to-back wins in the league.