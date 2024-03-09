Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford scored from penalty kicks as Manchester United secured a narrow 2-0 victory against a struggling Everton side. Despite a lackluster performance, Erik ten Hag’s team broke their streak of consecutive Premier League losses, keeping their hopes for Champions League qualification alive.

During Saturday’s match, Manchester United faced challenges against an out-of-form Everton team that managed 23 shots on goal. However, Everton’s own mistakes in the first half proved costly. James Tarkowski’s clumsy foul on Alejandro Garnacho led to Fernandes converting a penalty in front of the Stretford End.

Although Sean Dyche’s team continued to pose a threat, they were again penalized when Ben Godfrey fouled Garnacho, resulting in Rashford converting another penalty. Despite United’s struggles, Everton failed to capitalize on the opportunities presented to them, leaving the door open for improvement in the upcoming FA Cup quarter-final against Liverpool.