Manchester City emerged victorious in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Copenhagen, securing a 3-1 win. Having already won the first match in Denmark with the same score, the “citizens” advanced to the quarter-final stage with a total score of 6-2.

All goals in the return match at “Etihad” were scored in the first half, with the hosts netting twice in less than 10 minutes through Akanji and Alvarez. The visitors, Copenhagen, managed to reduce the lead with Elyunussi’s goal in the 29th minute, and Haaland added another for them just before the break.

In another match, Real Madrid and Leipzig played to a 1-1 draw in the second leg at the “Santiago Bernabeu.” Despite the draw, Real Madrid advanced to the next stage thanks to their 1-0 victory in the first leg. The first half saw no goals, but in the 65th minute, Vinicius Junior gave the Spanish side the lead. However, just 180 seconds later, Leipzig equalized with a goal from Orban.

Macedonian national team member Elif Elmas made an appearance for Leipzig in the 85th minute as a substitute for Schlager.