Esports team that includes Macedonian player Martin Sazdov wins the International DOTA tournament Sport 30.10.2022 / 19:42 Martin "Saksa" Sazdov is one of the winners of the International Dota 2 tournament. His Tundra Esports team defeated Team Secret 3:0. Tundra will now share 8.5 million USD from the championship reward chest. dotasazdov
