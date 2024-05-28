Adam Armstrong’s goal in the first half earned Southampton a valuable 1-0 victory at Wembley and an immediate return to the Premier League for his team. Leeds was humiliated once more.

Armstrong had hit the mark in both of the Saints’ prior two Championship matches against their fellow play-off finalists.

At Wembley, history was repeated when Armstrong scored his 24th goal of the season, finding the bottom corner halfway through the first half. It was sufficient to propel Russell Martin’s squad back into the first division.

As a result, Leeds—who had a late chance to advance via the play-offs when replacement Dan James struck the crossbar—suffered further agony. This is the sixth time in a row that Leeds has missed out on that route.