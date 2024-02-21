Today, the German handball club Erlangen disclosed that Caliph Gedban will assume the role of the team’s new goalkeeper commencing from the upcoming season. Presently positioned in the 11th position in the Bundesliga for the ongoing season, Erlangen has secured the services of the 27-year-old Algerian goalkeeper, presently representing the Macedonian champion Europharm Pelister.

Gedban, who garnered notable achievements in his career, notably clinching the Champions League title in 2019 with RK Vardar, will succeed Bertram Obling in the forthcoming season. Obling is set to transition to Gummersbach in the subsequent competition season.