The best tennis player from Macedonia, Kalin Ivanovski, continued to climb the ATP list and in the latest ranking, he is in 478th place.

For the 18-year-old Ivanovski, this is the best ranking in his career and a jump of 16 places compared to last week.

With 84 points, Ivanovski is among the 500 best tennis players in the world for the second week, after he was ranked 494th for the first time in his career last Monday.