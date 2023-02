Disregarding the criteria for awarding funds according to the voucher system, there are doubts that the Central Commission has been continuously making illegal distributions since 2020, i.e. awarding vouchers to privileged users, federations and clubs, according to the interests of individuals and groups, possibly political parties, and placed in a disadvantageous position those sports subjects who did not receive adequate funds, even though that right legally belonged to them, it was pointed out by a member of the Anti-Corruption Commission, this is not a party thesis of VMRO-DPMNE, but an institution part of the government, which seriously suspects malpractice in the Agency for youth and sports directed by Naumce Mojsovski, who in turn was appointed to that position by SDS, says Sergei Popov from VMRO-DPMNE.

Kovacevski, instead of immediately acting on such claims of the Anti-Corruption Commission and dismissing Mojsovski, he remains silent and leaves in his position, giving him space to continue with the actions that he is suspected of doing.

< /iframe> Through the Agency for Youth and Sports, funds in the amount of about 1 billion denars are allocated annually to federations and clubs. According to the DKSK, the last 3 years, ie 3 billion denars, are suspicious. https://republika.mk/sport/ostanati-sportovi/mojsovski-da-ne-se-krie-vednash-da-si-podnese-ostavka/ According to the DKSK, there is a well-founded suspicion that the president and the members of the central commission in 2020, 21 and 22, by way of abuse of their official position and negligent work, bypassing the legal procedures, distributed funds, thus damaging the state budget, but and the persons who had a legal right to such funds, but were not granted them.

The suspicions are that Naumce Mojsovski, appointed by SDS, committed abuse and favored clubs and federations at the expense of those who were not eligible for him. And all this happened for 3 years, and no one from the government stopped it.

Why are Kovacevski and Ahmeti silent, are they also part of the club financing scheme and is that why Mojsovski is still the director of the Agency for Youth and Sports? Is Macedonian sport sinking because SDS and DUI commit financial malpractice through the institutions that should stimulate sport? Are the athletes disappointed by this attitude of the authorities and how will they get motivated again? Immediate action by the Public Prosecutor’s Office is needed, with the aim of clearing up this case, but also responsibility in addition to Mojsovski and Kovacevski and Ahmeti who allowed this.