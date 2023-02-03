Soon after the information that the Anti-Corruption Commission requested criminal charges against Naumce Mojsovski, the president of the Macedonian Olympic Committee (MOC), Daniel Dimevski, requested the dismissal of the current president of the Agency for Youth and Sports and suspension of the 2023 vouchers.

MOC president Daniel Dimevski, reacted with a letter to the Government and Deputy Prime Minister Slavica Grkovska, pointing out the poor performance of the Agency for Youth and Sports.

In the letter, he says that all illegal acts, which unfortunately are a practice in the operation of the Agency for Youth and Sports, are precisely ascertained in the final report of the state audit office. It is about millions of sums distributed without any control and mechanisms, he adds..

He also says that the Agency for Youth and Sports is ranked 115th out of 120 places as a highly non-transparent organization which in itself says a lot.