The Anti-Corruption Commission at today’s 81st session decided to submit an initiative to the Public Prosecutor’s Office for criminal prosecution of the current director of the Agency for Youth and Sports Naumce Mojsovski and the members of the central commission due to well-founded suspicions of abuse and non-compliance with the voucher system of funding foundations and sports clubs.

The Commission will also submit to the Government an initiative for determining the responsibility of these persons, and to the PRO for the supervision of all entities from the field of sports in terms of the use of funds through the so-called voucher system in the period of 2020, 2021, and 2022.

According to the analysis of the Anti-Corruption Commission, about one billion denars are spent annually in this way, which is invested in sports on various grounds, but the Agency for Youth and Sports has no accountability as to how these funds are allocated and spent.

The Anti-Corruption Commission also believes that it is necessary to intervene in the Law on Sports itself, by bringing some new solution for the distribution of funds in compliance with established criteria, for which certain proposals have already been made to the office of the Deputy Prime Minister for good governance and to Agency for Youth and Sports.