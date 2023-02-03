The parliamentary group of VMRO-DPMNE submitted today in Parliament a bill on amnesty for the persons convicted for the events of April 27, 2017. As the coordinator of the parliamentary group of the opposition party clarified, this law is the result of the initiative and joint commitment of lawyers Janaki Mitreski and Dragan Pesevski and the entire parliamentary group of VMRO-DPMNE and the coalition.

It is very important to note that it is only a continuation of the previous law on amnesty that was passed in December 2018, but with one major and essential correction, which is the overcoming of selectivity and selective justice that resulted from the law passed in 2018, Micevski pointed out.

With this law, he emphasized, all convicted persons for the events of April 27 will be covered without exception.

MPs from the opposition party urged their colleagues from the ruling majority to support the bill. If they don’t do that, it will show and prove that, as Micevski said, “for them, selectivity comes first, and the rule of justice is nowhere.”

The coordinator of the parliamentary group of VMRO-DPMNE also pointed out that they gave support to the lawyers for the two processes to go in parallel, that is, to wait for the decision from the Supreme Court after the request for an extraordinary review of the verdict and the passing of a law on amnesty.