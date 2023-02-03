Eight schools in Skopje received bomb threats today, 24 info learns.

As the Ministry of Interior informed, the Skopje police department reported that bomb threats were sent to the e-mail addresses of eight schools, namely Josip Broz – Tito, Rade Jovcevski Korcagin, Pance Arsovski, Mihajlo Pupin, Nikola Karev, Arseniye Jovkov, Orce Nikolov and Vlado Tasevski in Skopje.

Immediately after receiving the report, the police took measures to safely evacuate the schools.

Anti-terrorist checks are underway and measures are being taken to clear up the case, the Ministry of Interior says.