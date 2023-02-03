President Stevo Pendarovski and his Office did not receive a salary for last month, because the Ministry of Finance does not have additional funds for the payment of salaries, the President’s Office confirmed.
The President’s Office, in accordance with the signed Collective Agreement with the Employees’ Union, provided for a 5 percent salary increase only for civil servants who are employed in the President’s Office. This increase does not apply to the President, appointees and special advisers in the Office. The funds for the Budget in 2023 have been provided through our own savings in the budget of our institution and for this, no additional funds have been requested from the Ministry of Finance, according to President’s Office.
According to the Office, the explanation they received is unfounded.
The request for financial resources for salary for the month of January 2023, which the President’s Office submitted to the Ministry of Finance, was prepared in accordance with the Law, within the approved funds in the Budget of the Republic of Macedonia for 2023, the budget user – the President and in accordance with the Collective Agreement for the employees of the President of the Republic of Macedonia, added the Office.
