President Stevo Pendarovski and his Office did not receive a salary for last month, because the Ministry of Finance does not have additional funds for the payment of salaries, the President’s Office confirmed.

The President’s Office, in accordance with the signed Collective Agreement with the Employees’ Union, provided for a 5 percent salary increase only for civil servants who are employed in the President’s Office. This increase does not apply to the President, appointees and special advisers in the Office. The funds for the Budget in 2023 have been provided through our own savings in the budget of our institution and for this, no additional funds have been requested from the Ministry of Finance, according to President’s Office.

According to the Office, the explanation they received is unfounded.