Two young men were arrested for making a false bomb threat against the Skopje City Mall, which prompted the evacuation of Macedonia’s largest mall.

Both are 19 and are employed in security agency, the police informed. Their motives are still unclear. It took several hours for the police to determine that the bomb threat is fake and to allow shop owners and employees back into the premises.

City Mall management said that they employ the highest security standards available and expressed their gratitude to the police bomb unit for resolving the issue quickly.