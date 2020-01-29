Telegram deleted the Public Room chat group, which had thousands of people from Macedonia, after it was revealed that child porn is shared by some users.

The police cyber crime unit and state prosecutors pushed for the closure of the group and are also working to prosecute those involved, as well as determine the victims. Users shared photos and video of girls, some of them allegedly from Macedonia, as well as contact details for girls they claimed are prostitutes. There are also widespread reports that politicians and police officials were members of the group.

Meanwhile, other apps or sites are being investigated for similar practices. One of them is Volafile, where allegedly three groups had shared pictures of underage girls from Macedonia, but also local celebrities.