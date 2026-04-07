Vance endorses Orban, blames EU and Ukraine of interfering in the Hungarian elections

US Vice President J.D. Vance visited Budapest today and expressed strong support for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, in the run-up to the general elections on Sunday. Vance denounced the European Union and Ukraine for interference in Hungarian politics, saying that they were obviously favoring Orban’s liberal opponent in the race.

What has happened in the midst of this election campaign is one of the worst examples of foreign election interference that I’ve ever seen and even read about. The bureaucrats in Brussels have tried to destroy the economy of Hungary, they have tried to make Hungary less energy independent, to drive up cost for Hungarian consumers and they have done it all because they hate this guy, Vance said at the joint press conference with Prime Minister Orban.

Asked by the press if the US would work with the Hungarian Government if Orban’s opponent, Petar Magyar, is elected, Vance said that the US values the people of Hungary and their friendship, but that Orban will win.

Orban has blamed Ukraine of attacking pipelines supplying Hungary with oil and gas. The European Union, meanwhile, has cut funds for Hungary and imposed a million EUR a day fine for its refusal to accept illegal migrants. Ahead of the elections, EU media regulations were used to try to supress conservative commentators on Hungarian social media.