Trump called into the Budapest rally with J.D. Vance to endorse Orban

US Vice President J.D. Vance spoke at a large pre-election rally in Budapest today, in support of Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his Fidesz party. At the opening of the rally, Vance phoned President Trump, who addressed the crowd.

I love Hungary and I love that Viktor. I’ll tell you, he’s a fantastic man. We’ve had a tremendous relationship and he does a great job. Remember this, he didn’t allow people to storm your country and invade your country like other people have and ruined their countries. Frankly, he’s kept your country good. He’s kept Hungarian people in your country and he’s done a fantastic job. And let me tell you, I like him a lot, but if I didn’t think he did a good job, I wouldn’t be making a call like this, said President Trump during his call.

You’re really incredible people with great enthusiasm and brilliance because you’re brilliant people and I really love it. You have a man that kept your country strong and he kept your country good and you don’t have problems with all of the problems that so many other countries have because they let their countries be invaded and you don’t have that problem because of Viktor Orban. That’s the only reason you don’t have that problem. There was a lot of pressure on him to do it and those other countries made big mistakes. So, I wish you a lot of luck and I love you all, the US President added.