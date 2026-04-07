Vance urged Hungarians to support Orban and push back against the “bureaucrats in Brussels”

Speaking in Budapest, during a rally in support of the Fidesz party and Prime Minister Viktor Orban, US Vice President J.D. Vance accused the European Union and Ukraine of interfering in the elections in Hungary. Vance said that Brussels wants to get rid of Orban because he proves that migration can be put under control, big cities can be safe and the European countries can have sensible energy policies.

They say they care a lot about corruption. They take it very seriously. But they turned a blind eye to the corruption of Brussels, which has seen bureaucrats become millionaires by threatening and controling the sovereignty of the people across this beautiful continent. Now you all know this. Much has been made about our administration. The European press asks constantly, do Trump and Vance, do they have something against Europe? Let me be clear. We love Europe. We love it. How can we not? We were birthed from this continent, the United States of America. We love its people. We love its culture. We love its beautiful architecture. and we love the amazing history of this continent. But because because we love this culture and these peoples, we reject the faceless bureaucrats who would drive your energy costs through the roof and open your country to millions of unvetted foreigners in the name of progress. And in Hungary, I actually see real progress under a man named Victor Orban, said the US Vice President.

Vice President Vance accused the EU of pressuring Hungary with withholding of funds that belong to it under the EU treaties, punishing it for refusing to admit migrants, stiffling free speech and, lately, leaving the country without a reliable energy supply.

Will you stand against the bureaucrats in Brussels? Will you stand for Western civilization? Will you stand for freedom, truth, and the God of our fathers? Then, my friends, go to the polls and stand for Viktor Orban!”