The Vice-PM and Vice-Chair of SDSM, Fatmir Bitiqi is certain that the constitutional amendments will get the necessary 80 votes in the Parliament.

He also claims that there will be no changes to the Preamble of the Constitution regarding the replacement of the term “20 percent” with the words “Albanian language”.

“There will be no other amendments to the Preamble apart from the inclusion of the Bulgarians. Yet, I am convinced that there is no Albanian politician who would vote against it”, Bitiqi said.