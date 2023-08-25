A new hotspot of mumps plague was registered in the Delchevo region village of Trabotivishte. The Agency for Food and Veterinary Services team and competent local institutions are already at the scene and implementing the necessary measures to control and prevent the spreading of the disease.

According to the local authorities, they are also implementing measures to locate the source of the disease. The teams are identifying all the animals in the surrounding pig farms, and disposing of the equipment that can’t be disinfected.