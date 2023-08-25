According to the document published on the Public Procurement web page, a construction company from the Tetovo region village of Zhelino won an incredible €1.8 million to refurbish a sports hall that will serve the pending OSCE ministerial conference in December 2023.

The money, which will be transferred from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is sufficient for the construction of a new, bigger sports hall than the one to be refurbished.

In May this year, the same company Eurovia reached a deal with the Ministry of Interior to build a police precinct for €2.1 million.

The company belongs to Elmedin Ademi, nephew of the ex-minister from DUI, Abdulaqim Ademi.