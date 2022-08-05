According to the State Statistical Office data, the catering price index in July 2022, in comparison with June 2022, increased by 4.2%.

Compared by groups of services, there was an increase in the index of Food by 6.4% and Nights spent by 0.2%.

The catering price index in July 2022, in comparison with the same month of the previous year, increased by 15.9%.

The cumulative catering price index for the period January- July 2022, in comparison with the same period of the previous year, increased by 8.9%, while in comparison with December 2021, increased by 7.2%.