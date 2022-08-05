As of midnight, retail price of Eurosuper BS-98 will drop by MKD 2 per liter, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) said on Friday.

The prices of EUROSUPER BS-95, EURODIESEL (D-E V), Extra light household oil (EL-1) and crude oil remain unchanged.

As of Midnight, the new prices will be:

EUROSUPER BS-95 – 93.50 (denars/liter)

EUROSUPER BS -98 – 94.00 (denars/liter)

EURODIESEL BS (D-E V) – 93.00 (denars/liter)

Extra light household oil (EL-1) 91.00 (denars/liter)

Crude oil – 53,343 (denars/kilogram)