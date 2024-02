The Energy Regulatory Commission has announced a reduction in the retail price of EURODIESEL (D-E V) by 2.00 dinars effective from midnight. As a result, one liter of EURODIESEL will now cost 78.50 dinars. It’s important to note that the retail prices of EUROSUPER BS-95 and EUROSUPER BS-98 gasolines, as well as Extra light household oil (EL-1) and M-1 NS fuel oil, will remain unchanged.