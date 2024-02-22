Effective from Thursday midnight, the Energy Regulatory Commission announced an upcoming increase in the retail price of Mazut M-1, with a rise of Mden 1.020 per kilogram. Consequently, the new cost per kilogram for Mazut M-1 will be Mden 42.901. However, there are no adjustments to the prices of Eurosuper BS-95, Eurosuper BS-98, Eurodiesel, and extra light household oil, which will remain unchanged.