According to the Federation of Trade Union (SSM) on Tuesday, a family of four in North Macedonia required Mden 57.479 to cover the minimal consumer basket in February, an increase of Mden 313 from January.

Food and drink costs account for Mden 21.219 of this total, with utility costs (such as water, electricity, and heating) coming in second.

The minimum consumer basket was Mden 57.163 in January 2024.