Small pig farms neglecting measures against African swine fever pose a threat to Macedonia’s pork supply, warned participants at a sustainable technical assistance training course hosted by the Food and Veterinary Agency. With 62 registered African swine fever hotspots and over 14,000 culled pigs since 2022, the ongoing issue is exacerbated by new infections occurring monthly in unregistered family farms. Bojan Georgievski, President of the “Macedonian Pig” Association, emphasized the need to focus on raising awareness among small farms to prevent potential shortages. The head of the Food and Veterinary Agency, Nikolche Babovski, highlighted the economic impact and urged farmers to implement biosecurity measures. The workshop, supported by the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Health and Food Safety, aims to address the persistent challenges posed by African swine fever.