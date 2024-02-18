The Western Balkans Investment Summit 2024 is scheduled to take place at the EBRD HQ in London on Monday, 26 February, as announced in a press release by the EBRD. All six heads of government from the Western Balkans region have confirmed their participation in the event.

The primary objective of the Summit is to showcase potential investment and business opportunities in the Western Balkans, emphasizing regional and cross-border projects. This marks the sixth installment of the EBRD summit of its kind, with the inaugural Western Balkans Summit occurring a decade ago in February 2014, bringing together all the region’s prime ministers for the first time.

The Western Balkans holds strategic importance for the EBRD, remaining one of the largest institutional investors in the region, having invested over €18 billion to date.

A key feature of the Summit is the traditional “Prime Ministers Session,” an interactive platform where regional leaders and the President of the EBRD articulate their vision for the region. This includes discussions on key regional projects and investment opportunities at both regional and individual country levels, encompassing Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Serbia. The session will include an extended Q&A session with foreign investors.

Given the EBRD’s focus on the green transition in the region, a dedicated panel on Green Energy in the Western Balkans is planned. This panel will bring together key policymakers, expected at ministerial level, and investors for a discussion on maximizing private capital mobilization to expedite the region’s decarbonization.