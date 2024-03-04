The retail prices for EUROSUPER BS-95 and EUROSUPER BS-98 gasoline have been increased by 0.50 den/liter, as per the decision establishing the highest retail prices for oil derivatives and transportation fuels effective from 26.02.2024. Consequently, the retail price for EUROSUPER BS-95 is now 83.00 den/liter, and for EUROSUPER BS-98, it is 85.00 den/liter.

Additionally, the retail price of EURODIESEL (D-E V) has been reduced by 1.00 den/liter compared to the prices set in the aforementioned decision, resulting in a new retail price of 77.00 den/liter. Furthermore, the retail price for Extra Light Household Oil (EL-1) has been reduced by 0.50 den/liter, and the revised price is now 75.50 den/liter, in accordance with the decision on the highest retail prices for oil derivatives and transportation fuels from 26.02.2024.