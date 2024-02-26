Effective from Monday midnight, the price of EUROSUPER BS-98 gasoline is set to decrease by Mden 1 per liter, while EURODIESEL and EUROSUPER BS-95 will witness a reduction of Mden 0.5 per liter, according to the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

The revised retail prices will be Mden 84.5 per liter for EUROSUPER BS-98, Mden 82.5 per liter for EUROSUPER BS-95, and Mden 78 per liter for EURODIESEL.

Furthermore, the cost of extra light household oil will see a reduction of Mden 1.5, bringing the new retail price to Mden 76 per liter.

Conversely, the retail price of Mazut M-1 is slated to increase to Mden 43.343 per kilogram.