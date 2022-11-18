The leader of VMRO-DPMNE in yesterday’s interview with “Republika” emphasized that it is good that the IMF and the World Bank will control the government spending the money they take as a loan.

After bringing the state into the abyss and questioning the liquidity of the state and the regular payment of salaries, pensions, obligations to the economy, they are now turning to the only institutions available, namely the IMF and the World Bank. It’s good that they borrow from them because there will be increased monitoring of spending.