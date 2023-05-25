The Freedom House report “States in Transition 2023” states that Macedonia, along with Albania and Kosovo, marks a small improvement.
The report points out that both, Macedonia and Montenegro went through acute political dysfunction in 2022, however, the results of their democratic processes went in opposite directions. According to the report, Montenegro marked a downfall in 2022.
Serbia remained the same, while Croatia achieved the highest marks in the region.
