We, the Macedonians, are very proud of our glorified history. We are proud of Alexander of Macedon and his cosmopolitanism because he started the mixing of civilizations and cultures. We are proud of Aristotel because he set the foundations of modern Western civilization. We are proud of St. Paul because he started his mission in Macedonia and spread his religion throughout Europe, the member of the VMRO-DPMNE Executive Board Zoran Ljutkov said at Wednesday’s observance of the Day of the Pan-Slavic Educators SS. Cyril and Methodius, titled Millennial Work and Endownment.

Ljutkov added that we are very proud of our ancient past, but not only we are unable to tell our stories, but we are also on a path to render our archeology and our cultural inheritance a dead story., asking who will be held accountable for that.