According to data released by the State Statistical Office on Tuesday, the number of students enrolled in primary schools decreased by 1.4 percent at the end of 2022–2023 while the number enrolled in secondary schools decreased by 3.9 percent over the previous academic year.

The data indicates that there were 66.678 students enrolled in secondary schools and 182.245 students enrolled in primary schools in 2022–2023.

According to the data, 14 schools had to close in a single year.