The last survey conducted in March by IPIS shows that the number of respondents who believe that there should be a change of government is growing.Namely in electoral unit one, 64.2% of respondents believe that the current government should be changed, which is more than in February and January when the percentages were 62.4 and 59.4%. Of those surveyed in March, only 13.3% said that the current government should remain, which is a decrease compared to the previous two months when 16.9% and 14.8% answered the same question.



In the March survey published in the Objektiv show on MRT, 22.6% answered I don’t know or I don’t have an answer.In electoral unit 5 of the respondents to the question “Do you think the current government should be changed?” in March, a high 62.8% answered that there should be changes (which is an increase compared to the previous months when 59.7 gave such an answer and 58.8%), while the answer that the same government should remain was given by 20.6%. Only 16.6% of the citizens had no answer or did not know.