The situation in the country is such that it is very bad, catastrophic. This is also seen in public opinion polls. What VMRO-DPMNE offers is hope, and that is that these seven years will never be repeated, and in the name of that, after several months of hard work, consultations with people from many areas, we have prepared this document Platform 1198, symbolically it is the number of policies projects that the future government of VMRO-DPMNE will realize, said the president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, during a visit to MRT in the central Dnevnik.

Mickoski indicated what the party’s idea is, that is, what they intend to achieve with the Platform. Our idea, Mickoski added, is to bring hope to the citizens that it could have been different.