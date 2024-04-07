Macedonia has been taken away from the people, unfortunately instead of the state belonging to the sovereign, and it is the people to whom everything should belong, the state in our case has been stolen from the people by a small group of people who from today a few more weeks will be in the government of the Republic of Macedonia. That group of people is led by the leaders from DUI led by Ali Ahmeti, Artan Grubi, Bujar Osmani and a few scumbags from SDSM who are still there blind followers of the policies of DUI and Ali Ahmeti”, stated the president of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski at today’s VMRO-DPMNE rally in Zrnovci.

President Mickoski emphasized that these people are guilty of injustice, crime, devastation, humiliation, for all the evil that has been inflicted on Macedonia in the past 6 and a half years.