Macedonia has been taken away from the people, unfortunately instead of the state belonging to the sovereign, and it is the people to whom everything should belong, the state in our case has been stolen from the people by a small group of people who from today a few more weeks will be in the government of the Republic of Macedonia. That group of people is led by the leaders from DUI led by Ali Ahmeti, Artan Grubi, Bujar Osmani and a few scumbags from SDSM who are still there blind followers of the policies of DUI and Ali Ahmeti”, stated the president of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski at today’s VMRO-DPMNE rally in Zrnovci.
President Mickoski emphasized that these people are guilty of injustice, crime, devastation, humiliation, for all the evil that has been inflicted on Macedonia in the past 6 and a half years.
I will remind you, remember that because of their irresponsible policy, people burned alive in the modular hospital in Tetovo; because of their criminal policy and the way they issue permits for travel agencies to operate vehicles dozens of people unfortunately lost their lives not far from the capital of our eastern neighbor in the “Bessa Trans” tragedy, do you remember how many of them promised that they will bring life to you, I don’t know what the working conditions of the farmers are, guaranteed purchase at a guaranteed price, and for 6 and a half years our fields remained unplowed, the young people left, the farmers are less and less engaged in agriculture because not only is there no guaranteed purchase but and the little that is processed and produced today, no one will buy it”, Mickoski is determined.
