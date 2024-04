Last night in Skopje, a billboard of the presidential candidate of the Albanian opposition bloc VLEN, Arben Taravari, was burned.

From there, they announced a reaction saying that such problems are coming to an end. The burning billboard of candidate Taravari was on the street near the Zoo in Skopje. VLEN say that they would like to believe that it was an accident, but they say that the billboard from the other side was not touched at all.