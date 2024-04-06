During her campaign activities in Prilep on Saturday, Levica’s presidential candidate discussed her stance on key issues, including advocating for a new constitution, the annulment of the Treaty with Bulgaria, revising the Prespa Agreement, withdrawing from NATO, and prioritizing a multivectoral foreign policy centered on the country’s economic interests.

“We’re not just debating the addition of Bulgarians to the Constitution; rather, we’re advocating for a completely new Constitution to address the shortcomings of the current non-functional political and legal system. Our intention is to revoke the Treaty with Bulgaria, and the Prespa Agreement will also undergo review in the near future. Throughout the five-year term, numerous challenging and weighty issues will be addressed. My candidacy is distinguished by the commitment to NATO withdrawal because, in my capacity as a professor and a political activist, I believe the world is undergoing a new phase of redefining international relations and security. I firmly believe that Macedonia should not invest in foreign or imperialistic wars, and under no circumstances should our budget or our youth be deployed to foreign battlefields,” Vankovska emphasized.

Vankovska emphasized her commitment to implementing a “multivectoral foreign policy,” which she asserted would prioritize the country’s economic interests.

“In a changing world, a multivectoral policy is imperative. We refuse to succumb to a new cold war mentality; instead, we aim to foster open doors and cultivate friendships worldwide, particularly on economic grounds. Our focus lies in sidelining politics when it comes to decisions regarding our constitution, agreements, and bilateral relations with neighbors. These matters are our responsibility. However, our multivectoral policy will place a strong emphasis on economic development and addressing our most pressing need—investment,” Vankovska stated.

The Levica presidential candidate also highlighted that media outlets and her opponents are shying away from engaging in direct debates with all candidates.