VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski unveiled the party’s economic agenda during a meeting on Wednesday with Branko Azeski, the President of the Economic Chamber of North Macedonia.

Following the meeting, Azeski emphasized the business community’s demands and expressed skepticism toward past political promises, asserting that such deception would no longer be tolerated. He hinted at potential actions even at the international level if necessary.

As part of VMRO-DPMNE’s economic plan, they pledged to reduce the flat tax rate from 10% to 8%, combat the informal economy, crime, and corruption, and reassess the functions of the Public Revenue Office and the Fund for Innovations. Mickoski clarified that they do not envision reducing VAT but instead proposed implementing a profit tax of up to 5% on multinational corporations that repatriate profits from the country.

Mickoski also reiterated the party’s intention to restructure the government, emphasizing the need for a clear coalition agreement with priorities spanning political, economic, and anti-corruption efforts. He stressed the necessity of adapting to global dynamics to achieve tangible results.

When questioned about the potential inclusion of a business sector representative as a deputy prime minister in a future government, Mickoski stated that their focus presently lies on the campaign.

Besides engaging with VMRO-DPMNE, the Economic Chamber plans to convene meetings with representatives from other participating political parties to discuss their economic agendas.